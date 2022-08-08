Police investigate a shooting on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach on June 9, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A second juvenile has been arrested in connection to a June 9 homicide on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach, police say.

According to a press release, a 17-year-old female was arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on July 27 in connection to the homicide and was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

These charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. on June 9 in the 1900 block of King Charles Court.

18-year-old Da’Myrian Jacob Durel died from his injuries at the scene.