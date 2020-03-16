Second former Scott Taylor staffer indicted in election fraud case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Another former Scott Taylor staffer has been indicted by a Virginia Beach grand jury.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks reports that Roberta Marciano is now facing two counts of false statements on campaign documents which date back to the 2018 elections.

Earlier this month, ex-campaign staffer Lauren Peabody, formerly Lauren Creekmore, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of woeful neglect of election duties in the case.

Peabody was given 12 months, all suspended, and a $1,000 fine.

She was originally indicted on two felony election fraud charges, but those were reduced to two woeful neglect misdemeanors. One of those charges was withdrawn.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Scott Taylor and is awaiting an official response.

