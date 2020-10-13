Search for VB thrift store theft suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A thrift store in Virginia Beach is hoping someone will recognize and help identify two people the business says stole their donations.

According to a Facebook post by Second Chance Community Thrift, the pair broke into the store’s donation area, ransacked it and then filled up their car with stolen items.

The crime happened Sunday morning at the store on Shore Drive, in the Lake Shores Plaza Shopping Center.

The store posted several images captured by a surveillance camera. Please take a look. If you recognize the people or see the vehicle in the pictures, you can contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.









