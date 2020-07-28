Coast Guard search underway for missing man in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)  — The Coast Guard is searching for a 67-year-old man reported missing near 86th Street in Virginia Beach.

The multi-agency search was launched Monday evening after a family member reported seeing the man enter the water and never emerge. The Virginia Beach Fire Department notified the Coast Guard for assistance.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard and other crews had already searched approximately 94 square miles.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk aircraft crew and a Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew were launched Monday night and searched into the morning.

The following are also assisting in the search: Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia Beach Police Department – Marine Unit, Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach EMS. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.

