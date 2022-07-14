Sea turtles have been spotted at Dam Neck Beach in VB.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Air Station Oceana Natural Resources staff have found nesting female loggerhead seas turtles at Dam Neck Beach.

According to the NAS Oceana Facebook page, staff are also monitoring the sea turtles’ nests and are urging guests to be careful when visiting the beach.

Images obtained by NAS Oceana show sections of the beach being tagged where the sea turtles have nested their eggs.

Sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act, making it illegal to harass or harm them.