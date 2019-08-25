Sea turtle named Seaweed gets MRI scan after being struck by vessel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An MRI was done on a sea turtle Sunday morning after it got struck by a vessel.

A team from the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program brought the 60-pound sea turtle named Seaweed for an MRI following a “vessel strike” incident that left the Seaweed injured.

No further information were released regarding the incident, however the officials hope the MRI scan will help Seaweed’s progress for a future release back into the ocean.