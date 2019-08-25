Sea turtle gets MRI to determine injuries after boat strike

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) – Seaweed is a 60-pound sea turtle that took a trip to the Sentara Advanced Imaging Center to get some help.

“The aquarium called Sentara about a week ago and they were asking if they could do an MRI on a turtle, and I got to admit this is the first time I’ve heard of doing an MRI on a turtle,” said Louis Caron, radiology director of Sentara Virginia General.

Back in July, Seaweed was hooked by someone fishing.



The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program took the sea turtle and learned Seaweed also had a strike injury from a boat. The team provided different treatment options to seaweed before partnering with Sentara who donated this MRI today.

“Our goal is to evaluate the injuries, especially the soft tissue, to see if they’re severe enough that we should be more concerned, or change our course of medical treatment,” said Stranding response coordinator Alexander Costidis.

Ten on Your Side was told CT scans have been done in the past but not MRI’s. Staff had to sedate Seaweed to get the clearest images.

“You can tell a human being to hold still, you cant tell a sea turtle to hold still,” said staff MRI Technologist Todd Gontarek, with Sentara Virginia Beach General.

They say this MRI will help guide the treatment plan moving forward.

“Our goal is always to rehabilitate them so we can release them back into the wild,” said Costidis.



If you hook or find an injured sea turtle you can call the stranding response team at 757-385-7575.

