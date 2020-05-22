Scooters are coming back to Virginia Beach, once we get into phase 3

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved franchise agreements for four e-scooter companies.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the third summer in a row, you’ll be able to jump on an e-scooter to get around the resort city.

But for the first summer, the controversial devices have the city’s full blessing.

Bird and Lime, which operated in the city last summer, will return and be joined by newcomers Veo and Spin.

Under the business model, riders can find and “unlock” the battery-powered scooter through a mobile app and start riding for a fee. They are considered “dockless” and are supposed to be ridden in roadways and parked on sidewalks, without blocking the public right of way.

Here are details:

Only 1,000 scooters would be allowed in the city under the plan, with numbers split evenly among four companies.

Only 400 scooters would be allowed at the Oceanfront at one time, and companies would pay a one-time $5,000 fee to help pay for new parking corrals along Atlantic Avenue.

The city would receive $50 per scooter annually and an additional 50 cents per scooter per day will be collected monthly for bike and trail improvements.

Scooter speeds would be limited to 10 mph at the Oceanfront and 15 mph elsewhere.

However, don’t look for the devices on Memorial Day weekend.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood moved to have the e-scooters not be deployed until at least phase 3 of Virginia’s re-opening plan.

Assistant to the City Manager Brian Solis, who has overseen starting the city’s scooter program, explained all four companies have agreed to step up cleaning procedures amid COVID-19.

