VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.

An outbreak at Old Donation School in Virginia Beach sparked an investigation by the Virginia Beach Department of Health. Division spokeswoman Julie Braley says there is an increase in respiratory-related illnesses.

In Portsmouth, school nurses report that COVID cases have plateaued. However, other illnesses are plaguing schools and sending students to clinics.

Hampton City Public Schools spokeswoman Kellie Goral told 10 On Your Side that the division was informed of the rise in illnesses by the Virginia Department of Health. Goral said that parents would be notified and would be reminded of mitigation procedures.

The notice sent to HCPS students is shared below.

Parent Notification:

Hampton City Schools (HCS) is committed to building a school wellness culture where all must work together to create and maintain the healthiest school environment possible. As such, we would like to make parents and guardians aware that the Hampton Roads area is seeing an increase in flu, respiratory, and stomach issues.

Just as we are asking you to be aware of COVID symptoms and to keep your student home if they are presenting COVID-like symptoms, please also keep your student home if he or she is experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Temperature – anything over 100.4 must stay home until fever-free for 48 hours without fever-reducing medication.

Vomiting – must remain out for 48 hours once symptoms have stopped without medication.

Diarrhea – must remain out for 48 hours once symptoms have stopped without medication.

Respiratory – nasal symptoms, cold and/or coughing with or without fever (not related to asthma) should be seen by a provider to ensure no flu, COVID or Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

If you keep your student home, please contact your student’s school nurse to ensure we know the student is out due to illness.

These guidelines outline how HCS is promoting the safety, health, and welfare of our students and employees, as well as how we are working to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses.