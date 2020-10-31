Saturday morning crash closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash in Virginia Beach has closed all eastbound lanes on I-264 Saturday morning.

Authorities say they got the call for the crash just after 9 a.m. at mile marker 16.6 near Independence Boulevard.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 17B.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 17B in @CityofVaBeach due to a crash on I-264 east. https://t.co/wwSI9XaBWP — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 31, 2020

