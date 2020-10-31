Saturday morning crash closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash in Virginia Beach has closed all eastbound lanes on I-264 Saturday morning.
Authorities say they got the call for the crash just after 9 a.m. at mile marker 16.6 near Independence Boulevard.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.
Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 17B.
