Saturday is the deadline for in-person absentee voting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Five different locations opened their doors Saturday for the last day of in-person absentee voting.

Political signs lined the walkways to get inside the buildings.

Virginia Beach Director of Elections, Donna Patterson, met with Ten on Your Side at the Voter Registration and Elections Municipal Center building to talk about the reasons why people vote absentee.



“There’s about 20 different reasons you can be eligible to vote absentee, it could be your away for business, or there’s a disability,” said Virginia Beach Director of Elections Donna Patterson.



Patterson says there were a good amount of people who did vote absentee this year.



“We’ve had over 3,300 that have voted in person but we’ve mailed out over 4,000 ballots so far for this election so its been pretty busy,” she said.



She also says they’re always looking for election officials to help out. While its too late to help out for this one, people can sign up to help in the future.

