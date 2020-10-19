Satellite voting locations opening Monday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Starting Monday, voters in Virginia Beach will have more options to vote early in-person for the 2020 presidential election.
Demand has been high so far, but previously in-person voting was only available at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, leading to long lines on an almost daily basis.
Now you can also vote in-person and drop off your ballot at Bayside Recreation Center, Great Neck Recreation Center, Seatack Recreation Center and the Kempsville Treasurer’s Office.
People 65 or older, and/or with a disability can remain in their vehicle and vote curbside. For those who are going to stand in line, you can check wait times here.
The locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (Oct. 19-30) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (October 24 and 31).
The deadline to vote early in-person is October 31.
For more information on early voting and to learn more about the candidates for major races in Virginia, visit WAVY’s voter guide.
