Sandbridge text alerts now available for road closures due to flooding and hazards

SANDBRIDGE, Va. (WAVY) — Sandbridge is a coastal community in Virginian Beach that frequently experiences flooding and road hazards due to being located along the coastline of the Currituck Banks Peninsula at the northern end of the Outer Banks.
The floodings and closures can last several hours and in some cases the entire day, and as of April 29 the community can sign up for text alerts to get instant notifications.
The texts will alert subscribers on road closures and once the road reopens.
To sign up, text Sandbridge to 67283 or register online at VBgov.com/vbalert.
Virginia Beach uses VBAlert as a free subscription-based emergency notification service. The city sends emergency messages via text, email, and phone, based on the user’s preferences.
“The City uses a variety of methods to disseminate emergency information, including social media and our local news outlets,” said Stephen Williams, director of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services. “VBAlert gives us another way to share this critical information quickly and directly. With hurricane season starting in June, this is an especially good time to sign up.”
