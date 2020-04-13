High water on several VB roads; Sandbridge Road closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach is closed due to flooding after strong storms impacted the area on Monday.

The road has been closed between New Bridge Road and Sandpiper Road since 2:30 p.m.

Sandbridge residents can use the back gate of NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Several roads in the southern part of the city are currently seeing extreme flooding. The police department is asking residents to stay home and off the roads unless they have an emergency.

RELATED: Outages: At height, more than 116K in the area without power

Traffic Alert – Sandbridge Road is closed due to flooding. The back gate to Dam Neck Base has been opened for Sandbridge residents. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 13, 2020

RELATED: Gallery: April 13 storm damage in Virginia, North Carolina

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works said crews are placing high water warning signs in affected areas.

A Coastal Flood Warning was issued for the Back Bay area of Virginia Beach until 8 p.m. Monday. The warning means widespread flooding in vulnerable areas could result in property damage to homes and business near the water. It also increases the threat of road flooding. Do not drive through floodwater or around barricades.

Latest Posts