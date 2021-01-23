Sandbridge fire leaves four people, three dogs without a home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —Firefighters responded to a Virginia Beach home Saturday morning after reports of a possible fire.

According to a Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesperson, they got the call at 6:36 a.m. for the incident and arrived in the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road shortly after. Once they got to the house, located in Sandbridge, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage area.

Crews say it took just over half an hour to put the fire out.

Courtesy VBFD

Several people and three dogs were able to get out of the building without being hurt. Due to the fire, a total of four people lost their home, but officials say they’re getting help from the Red Cross.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors inside their house and check them once a month.

