Sandbridge Beach gets $20.3 million contract for storm protection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract that will add more sand to Sandbridge Beach, as part of hurricane protection efforts.

The $20.3 million is expected to cover design, construction, and administrative costs.

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Office confirmed that the titled Sandbridge Hurricane Protection and Beach Re-nourishment Project contract will be managed by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company.

The project is expected to begin in mid-November.

It was initially delayed due to a possibility of injuring or killing sea turtles, which are listed as an endangered species. Dredging restrictions were in place between September through early November because of it.

A similar storm-damage project was completed in 2013, but due to natural coastal impacts and multiple storms, it has eroded and the foundation behind the beach berm was put at risk.

“This project has provided a source of sand for the re-establishment of a naturalized dune system that provides additional storm protection and habitat creation,” said Dan Adams, coastal program manager with the city of Virginia Beach.

Sandbridge has saved nearly $140 million in preventable damage due to these projects.

Get updates on the project at this link.