Large Male, an approximately 30-year-old sand tiger shark, was humanely euthanized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center on March 16. (Photo Courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sand tiger shark was humanely euthanized after becoming sick at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, officials say.

“Large Male,” a sand tiger shark that was about 30 years old, became sick at the aquarium. Staff monitored his health over the weekend, but he became sicker. He was humanely euthanized on Monday, according to a social media post by the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.