VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The same suspect is wanted in connection with two overnight robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Virginia Beach.

Police say officers responded to the first robbery, at the 7-Eleven at 900 S. Lynnhaven Road just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, pictured here, demanded merchandise at gunpoint.

Photos provided by VBPD

Shortly after this crime, police were alerted that the 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Laskin Road had been robbed.

The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, 30-40 years old, approximately 6’4, average to large build, shoulder length dreadlocks or braids. He was driving a white sedan and police say is also known to drive an older model, red Ford Bronco.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.