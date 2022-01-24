Samaritan House to open facility for survivors of human trafficking in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new safe house for survivors of human trafficking will soon be open in Virginia Beach.

On Thursday, Samaritan House is set to break ground on ‘The Hallow.’ It will be a licensed facility that will serve survivors of human trafficking under the age of 18.

“We are excited to break ground on ‘The Hallow’ as young survivors of human trafficking in Hampton Roads have few options for safe housing that can address their needs,” said Robin Gauthier, Executive Director of Samaritan House.

The facility, located in the Lynnhaven area of the city, will be staffed 24/7 and will initially be able to accommodate up to eight individuals.

Officials say the space will incorporate trauma-informed design and includes classroom space, a recreation room and individual bedrooms. It will also have access to all of Samaritan House’s services that include counseling, advocacy, case management and equine therapy.

“Oftentimes, unverified relatives, temporary shelter or foster care may be available, but are not the best option for trafficked youth that come to us with severe mental health and physical issues,” added Gather. “And many times, trafficked youth are placed in juvenile detention for their protection, which exacerbates their unique problems. ‘The Hallow’ will be a safe refuge for these young survivors to begin healing.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 27.