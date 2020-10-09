Samaritan House invites the community to ‘Paint 757 Purple’ in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Samaritan House says one-third of women and nearly one-quarter of men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in Virginia.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has increased the problem, creating a greater need for support and services for victims of domestic abuse.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Samaritan House is inviting the public to “Paint 757 Purple” to learn how domestic violence impacts the community and to raise funds to assist victims.

“Now, more than ever, individuals and families are under a great deal of health and economic stress due to the pandemic, that has caused a spike in domestic violence and need for our services the past several months. This October will be particularly important to keep a spotlight on the issue of domestic violence,” said Robin Gauthier, Executive Director of Samaritan House.

For the fourth year of the “Paint 757 Purple,” initiative the Samaritan House is producing a televised public service announcement in addition to partnering with local businesses to raise awareness.

Business partners this year will help with fundraising initiatives, including selling Samaritan

House face masks and asking patrons to make a donation of any size via a donation box or by texting “SAM” to 50155.

The Samaritan House is inviting the public to wear purple and to shop with business partners on October 22nd for National Wear Purple Day.

For a full list of participating businesses and to learn how to get involved with the “Paint 757 Purple” campaign, visit www.paint757purple.org.

