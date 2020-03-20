Salons seeing impact of coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Jemmalyn Hewlett opened We Care Salon and Spa in 2018 to give people with developmental disabilities and those living in group homes a place to come and be pampered.

Hewlett, who already owned an in-home care business, says that after opening the salon, she realized that others in the community were so busy, they didn’t have time to go out and get food.

So, she created We Care Salon cafe, which provides free delivery to salons and barbershops within a four-mile radius of the business.

“When we are delivering, we are able to see what’s going on and talk to them. We are seeing it’s very slow and clients are canceling. Everyone is hurting but at the same time we’re all going through this. It’s the community. We’re trying to team up and help others,” Hewlett said of the coronavirus pandemic.

She says they’re taking precautions at the salon by limiting the number of people in the building.

“We have a total of six stylists, barbers, and nail techs. We’re down to three stylists only,” she said.

Hewlett says those working are spreading clients out. They’re also posting notes on the door to tell people about the precautions they’re taking as well as telling clients who are sick to stay home.

The We Care owner says she’s also trying to step up to help her employees, who are worried.

“I’m not doing booth rental. I know it’s tight. Some of them aren’t working right now and some of them, their clientele cut in half. I thought that would help with what we’re going through right now,” she said.

Hewlett says having other businesses allows her to be able to do this and is trying to be a team player during this crisis.

“[We just need] to have an understanding about what’s going on and get through,” she said.

Hewlett says their current hours for the cafe are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are providing only delivery and takeout options.

If you are ordering curbside delivery, the cafe is giving 10 percent off.

Their phone number is (757) 937-1292 .

Latest Posts: