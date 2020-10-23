Sailor in Virginia Beach wins $100K on Virginia Lottery ticket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor who lives in Virginia Beach won the $100,000 top prize on a Virginia Lottery ticket this week.

Cory Mott stopped at the Wawa at 1700 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Although he’s not a regular lottery player, he caught sight of the Game Machine and decided to buy a ticket.

“What’s the worst thing that could happen?” he recalled thinking.

Mott bought a Pay Raise ticket and took it home. The next morning, as he was getting into uniform and preparing to go to work, he scratched the ticket. That’s when he discovered he’d won the game’s $100,000 top prize.

Not sure what to do, he sent a photo of the ticket to a friend, asking, “Tell me I’m not crazy!”

Pay Raise features prizes ranging from $5 up to $100,000. This is the second top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $100,000 ticket remains unclaimed, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,387,200, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.25.

Mott says he has no immediate plans for his winnings. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket.

Latest News