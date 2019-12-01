Sailor dies following crash at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story; suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy master-at-arms died Saturday night after a crash at Gate 8 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

While the military has not officially released his name, they confirmed during a Monday afternoon news conference that his family has been notified of his passing. 10 On Your Side has confirmed through a GoFundMe account that he was 23-year-old Oscar J. Temores, who leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

“The master-at-arms who died served his country and this base in an exemplary manner with honor, distiction and professionalism,” said Captain Joey L. Frantzen

Police say around 7:35 p.m. Saturday a civilian male entered the outbound lane at Gate 8 driving at a high rate of speed.

The adult male crashed into the master-at-arm’s base security vehicle, resulting in injuries to the suspect and the master-at-arms.

Both were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where the master-at-arms died from his injuries a short time later. The suspect remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, with the Virginia Beach Police Department leading the investigation, with support from base police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Linda Keuhn with Virginia Beach Police said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will determine what charges the driver will face. She said while speed has been determined to be a factor, it is unknown at time if alcohol was.

