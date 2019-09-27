Safer ways: Coast Guard places buoys at hazardous channel marker sites in Broad Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After 10 On Your Side received complaints about dangerous steel channel markers that had been hit, and were leaning towards the water in Broad Bay with no lights on them, we went to investigate.

Following our report, the United States Coast Guard and the United States Army Corps of Engineers did something about it.

Nearly three months later, we went back to see what’s been done to improve the navigational hazards

On September 18, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the U.S Coast Guard pulled out 15 steel channel markers known as day beacons, leaving behind only buoys.

“It is impressive,” said Virginia Beach resident Mike Standing. “They saw there was a need to change what we had out here, they came out, expedited it, and replaced the hazards with buoys.

Back in July, Standing called 10 on Your Side to bring attention to this navigational hazard, “Look at this the piling is down. To my knowledge this one has been hit twice, and it doesn’t have a light on it, so people don’t see it and they hit it.”

We interviewed the owner of a boat that crashed into the steel channel marker and three teenagers got injured. “When they hit it, it was left at an angle towards the water and within a few months we noticed it was hit again, and it got knocked further down, and then a few months later we saw it got hit again, and then a few months later they put in a red buoy next to it.”

The marker is now a floating buoy.

Back in July we also interviewed a man who hit a steel channel marker with his 39-foot Hatteras, causing $10,000-$12,000 of damage.

Considering those two cases, Standing says, “the big benefit is if you hit it, you have a lot better chance of bouncing off of it and not getting hurt.

The only issue Standing has now is this. He says one of the channels in Broad Bay near The Narrows is not wide enough. “There is a lot of deep water, about 10-12 feet that is not part of the channel and it should be.”

The U.S Coast Guard sent this statement, “The benefit of buoys is that they’re more easily maintained or adjusted as situations such as shoaling dictate. This change will provide the most value, in terms of safety, to the local maritime community,” wrote Chief Warrant Officer Jason Brisson, Waterways Division for Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads

Standing credits media attention to fixing the problem, “10 on Your Side has some juice behind it. We had been complaining and nothing was going on, and then we got the power of the media, and I think the bottom line is they realized there was a need for a change.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also sent this statement on the history of dredging in Broad Bay:

“For the past four years, the Coast Guard has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Virginia Beach to remark these areas; however, the remarking was contingent on the waterways being dredged, a mission that is not conducted by the Coast Guard. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the dredging in these areas and upon completion of the dredging, the U.S. Army Corps removed 15 aging and dilapidated fixed structures including two dangerous hazards to navigation that had been marked with the lighted wreck buoys. The Coast Guard then replaced the structures with buoys, which can be readily serviced with smaller boats. In addition to routine servicing, as natural shoaling encroaches into the channel, these buoys can be repositioned promptly to mark the best water to facilitate safe navigation. This proposal was advertised in the Local Notice to Mariners, and interested mariners and stakeholders were strongly encouraged to comment. The Coast Guard can only mark areas of a waterway that are safe to navigate and are deep enough for our servicing assets, normally at depths of 6 feet or greater. Federal Navigation Projects with charted controlling depths, like the Lynnhaven River, are dredged and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”