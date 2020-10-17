‘Safe swimming, Thallium’: Virginia Aquarium releases previously injured Loggerhead sea turtle

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium released a Loggerhead turtle who had been injured earlier this summer.

Officials say the turtle, whom officials named Thallium, was accidentally hooked in the mouth earlier this summer and also showed signs of a vessel interaction wound.

The Aquarium’s naming theme this year is the Periodic Table and that is how Thallium got it’s name.

Dr. Ally from the Aquarium reportedly “removed the hook & a dead piece of bone from the carapace associated with the wound to aid in healing.”

The turtle was monitored and placed on antibiotics as its healing progressed.

As the staff hoped for, Thallium reportedly responded to the treatment well and was released earlier this month.

