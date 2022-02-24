Russian woman who interned in Hampton Roads fears for family, friends in Russia and Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The war in Ukraine hits too close to home for a woman who lives in Virginia Beach.

Oksana Novosa is from Russia, but has spent many years in Hampton Roads and has traveled to 35 of the nation’s 50 states.

Regina Mobley and Oksana Novosa in the studio in August 2012.

10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley first met Novosa in 2000 when, as a college student, she joined a local newsroom as a summer intern.

Over the years, she has returned to Hampton Roads from her hometown of Rostov, Russia, to assist foreign exchange students and seasonal workers from Russia, Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Oksana with college students at Kings Dominion (Photo courtesy: Oksana Novosa)

More than 20 years after her summer internship, Novosa is worried about friends and loved ones on both sides of the battle lines.

What played out on live television was what Novosa, a communications major, prayed would not happen.

“I had a panic attack to hear about what happened last night. It was 6 a.m. in Russia and almost 9 p.m. here. I could not sleep because I had nightmares about that,” said Novosa.

Her hometown, Rostov, is only two hours from the border with Ukraine.

Regina Mobley: “Is your mother OK? Is your grandmother OK?”

Oksana Novosa: “Yes I talked to them; so far it’s all quiet there but it can change in any minute. That’s why I felt so anxious and so stressed because I am worried about them and I cannot help them.”

Novosa and her mother (Photo courtesy: Oksana Novosa)

Novosa and her grandmother (Photo courtesy: Oksana Novosa)

Novosa is the connections coordinator at Virginia Beach Community Chapel. Over the years, she has assisted students and Oceanfront seasonal workers from Russia, Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Long before the invasion, Novosa says she noticed a change in relations between Russian and Ukrainian students

“Recently, it became hard because Russian students and Ukrainian students wouldn’t talk together — and that just breaks my heart because we all speak the same languages. We love each other,” said Novosa.

Novosa won a green card in a lottery a few years ago and she hopes to become a United States citizen in two years.

For now, she is concerned for the well-being of family members and friends in Russia and Ukraine. She says most of her friends in the two countries are opposed to the war.

Novosa with a poster (Photo courtesy: Oksana Novosa)

“It’s just so sad that two countries — Russia and Ukraine — we can’t live in peace. Innocent people are suffering. They will be killed, their houses will be destroyed because of whatever political reason,” Novosa said.

With her Virginia Beach church community at her side, Novosa prays the war will end soon.