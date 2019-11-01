Roughly 200 properties not yet registered as new VB short-term rental rules take effect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After years of debate, new rules regulating Airbnbs and other short-term rentals go into effect Friday.

Virginia Beach City Council approved the rules in January. Short-term rentals, which are defined as “dwellings” in which rooms or the entire unit is rented for fewer than 30 days, now have to be registered with the city to operate legally. They are required to pay city and state taxes just like hotels, motels and bed & breakfasts.

In addition, a short-term rental must have one off-street parking space per bedroom, no more than two rental groups in the home per week and no more than three people per bedroom in the home overnight, among other requirements.

The City of Virginia Beach has sent letters to all property owners that have identified as doing business as a short-term rental to remind them of the changes. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office has determined there are about 200 properties not yet registered, per city spokeswoman Julie Hill.

The resort city isn’t the only one looking to crack down on the industry. Norfolk has identified that only 39 of the nearly 500 short-term rentals currently operating in city have registered.

In a memo from the City Manager’s Office, council was told that if even half the operators register, the city would stand to collect between $363,711 and $472,903 in taxes and fees per year.