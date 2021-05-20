Rock & Skate: Teen brand encourages others to be active

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — When the pandemic hit, a lot of kids turned to video games, or their phones, to pass the time. Well, two brothers in Virginia Beach decided they had enough. So, these Children of Change put the phones down and created a business with an important message.

Chaz and Logan Lovelace run track for Tallwood High School, but when COVID-19 sidelined them, these normally active teens sat still and focused on video games for weeks.

“We were playing video games every day. I think our dad came up to us and was like, ‘You guys have got to do something else.’ We were like, ‘You know what? He’s right.’ And so, let’s start this thing,” said Chaz.

“I started skateboarding because, like track, you’ve got to work for a goal and you have to work for everything in skateboarding,” said Logan.

While 16-year-old Logan worked on his skateboarding skills, 17-year-old Chaz perfected his drumming. The combination of their passions led to a fun message to encourage kids, and everyone for that matter, to get moving.

“We want people to get off their phone and go Rock and Skate,” said Logan.

Rock and Skate is the name of their new brand. They sell t-shirts, stickers, and soon, skateboard decks.

“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do our whole lives. We’ve always wanted to push the boundaries and try to do something that no other kid’s doing, like start a brand, and so we really want to inspire kids and get them out of their comfort zone and get them to be active like we’re doing now,” said Chaz.

While Chaz and Logan hope their business becomes a great success, they also want its message to spread and help stop things like childhood obesity.

“People have to get off their phones because it just makes everybody feel better. Whenever I’m active and outside, I just feel so much better than when I’m inside and, on my phone, or on my video games,” said Logan.

These brothers are two teens with a brand and mission to make positive change.

“I just think that people should start living life and stop viewing life,” said Logan.

In the fall, Chaz heads off to Lee University in Tennessee to get his degree in business administration. Logan starts his junior year of high school in the fall.

In the meantime, if you would like to check out products and support the Rock and Skate brand, click here.