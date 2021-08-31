Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach returning for the last time

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – SEPTEMBER 01: Runners return for the 19th running of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon before catching the DeLorean’s rock the finish line festival on the beach on September 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After 20 years, the Heineken 0.0 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach is returning for the last time on Labor Day weekend.

The annual event is set to offer 5K and 1-mile races on Saturday, Sept. 4 and cap off with the half marathon race Sunday, Sept. 5.



The running series will also feature a two-day Health & Fitness Expo which opens Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.



During the event, runners will pass numerous Virginia Beach landmarks, live local bands, and entertainment. The Deloreans, Virginian Beach-based 80s showband will be present to rock the Finish Line Festival following the half marathon Sunday morning.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Sept. 3

1 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Health & Fitness Expo Day 1 – Virginia Beach Convention Center, Halls B, C & D Participants are required to visit to pick up their race packets Features the latest in running technologies, fitness apparel, health and nutrition information, and interactive displays

Race day parking passes and media credentials will be available for pick-up at Information Booth.

Saturday, Sept. 4

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Health & Fitness Expo Day 2 – Virginia Beach Convention Center, Halls B, C & D

7:30 a.m. – 5K Race – 32nd Street and Atlantic Avenue

8:45 a.m. – 1 Mile – 34th Street and Atlantic Avenue Race day parking passes and media credentials will be available for pick-up at Information Booth.



Sunday, Sept. 4