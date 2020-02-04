Roadwork to alleviate flooding in Virginia Beach begins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers near Sandbridge Road and New Bridge Road have probably seen crews out this week.

Crews were on the side of Sandbridge Road clearing a ditch. The Virginia Beach Public Works storm water program manager Michael Mundy says this is part of phase one for the Ashville Park Drainage and Roadway Improvements.

On February 10, drivers on New Bridge will need to use a detour that will last a few weeks.



“We’re also going to raise or lift the roadway up a little bit so it doesn’t flood as frequently.

We’re also putting a little pipe under New Bridge road to help with better drainage go under New Bridge,” said Mundy.

Drivers who use New Bridge as a connection between Indian River Road and Sandbridge Road, will be most affected.

“A lot of people are asking why are we doing it now? This is the best time because the tourists are low and the agriculture is not up to a lot,” said Mundy.

Mundy says there area a few other projects in this phase, like adding new ponds and creating more space for water to go.



“We’ve put in a weir about a year ago. We’re going to put in a pump station so we can prep the ponds for a big storm coming,” he said.

The cost? $12,000,000.



“That’s paying for the pump station which is probably around two million. That’s paying for the improvements at Sandbridge and New Bridge. That’s paying for the improvements on the west side of Princess Anne Road.”



And out of that 12 million, 7.2 million he said is going to be paid to the developer to build the extra storage.



He expects phase one to be done by December 2021.