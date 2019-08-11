Roadway improvements on Shore Drive to begin Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Roadway improvements in Virginia Beach will begin Sunday till late September affecting the Shore Drive area.

Virginia Beach Public Works announced that crews will begin roadway improvements on Shore Drive beginning Sunday with the project expected to be completed on September 20.

The roadway projects will include milling, paving, and pavement marking which will affect traffic on both eastbound and westbound lanes on Shore drive from Greenwell Road to the Lesner Bridge.

Crews will begin working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

Virginia Public Works advise the community that projects will likely affect traffic as well create congestion and some construction noise.