Road work scheduled for Windsor Oaks Boulevard in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works is warning drivers that a road improvement project is expected to start on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The work will be on both northbound and southbound Windsor Oaks Boulevard from Independence Boulevard to Holland Road.

The project includes milling, paving and pavement parking.

Work will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

The project will likely cause some traffic delays, congestion and construction noise.

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

All work is weather permitting and is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 26.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.