Road work on Oceana Boulevard in VB set to start June 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Work is set to begin on Oceana Boulevard in Virginia Beach on Sunday, June 13.

The work is part of a road improvements project and will be in both northbound and southbound lanes from Louisa Avenue to 1,000 feet north of Tomcat Boulevard, Virginia Beach Public Works wrote in a news release.

Work includes milling, paving and pavement marking.

Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

The project is likely to cause traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise. Signs for lane closures will be posted in advance. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes if possible.

It’s expected to be complete by July 9. All work is weather-permitting.