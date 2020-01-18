Road work on I-264 east will change traffic pattern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you drive on I-264 in Virginia Beach, your commute may look slightly different starting Monday.

VDOT is getting ready to work on a new Greenwich Road flyover.

There’s already a lot of construction in the area, which is between Newtown and Wichduck roads, near Top Golf.

Now, there will be a new traffic pattern while crews prepare to build the Greenwich road flyover. That will eventually take traffic over the interstate to connect with Cleveland Street on the north.

Starting Sunday, crews will remove the existing barriers and put down new striping on the road.

Motorists should be prepared for alternating single-lane closures between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road nightly all next week.

VDOT reminds drivers to slow down because there will be workers out there.

Once that work is done, motorists will be driving on temporary new pavement. Traffic will be shifted about 25 feet to the right.

This traffic shift will be in place for several months.

The entire I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.