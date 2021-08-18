Road work on Bayne Road in VB may cause traffic congestion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Road work will be underway on Bayne Drive in Virginia Beach starting Thursday, Aug. 19.

The project will include milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements from Old Donation Parkway to the cul-de-sac at the end of Bayne Drive.

Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. the following day. Work is expected to run through Aug. 24, weather permitting.

Traffic congestion, construction noise and delays are expected.

Signs will be posted in advance warning motorists of lane closures.

Residents should use alternate traffic routes when possible.

Lynnhaven Middle School, a fire station and the Great Neck Area Library are all on Bayne Drive.

