Road improvements to begin on Old Donation Parkway in Virginia Beach Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works announced that crews will begin roadway improvements on Old Donation Parkway this week.

Beginning Monday, June 29 construction to include milling, paving, and marking the lanes will occur on Old Donation Parkway from East Culdesac to First Colonial Road.

Work will run from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening and is expected to be completed by July 2.

City officials said traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise are expected. Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of lane closures.

Motorists should seek alternate traffic routes when possible.

Virginia Paving is the contractor for the project. All scheduled work is weather permitting.

For additional information, please contact Lonnie Minson with Virginia Paving at 757-675-8714 or Dennis Simon at 757-385-1470.

