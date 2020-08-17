Road improvements on Virginia Beach Boulevard start Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works announced that crews will begin roadway improvements on part of Virginia Beach Boulevard beginning Monday.

On August 17, crews will be milling, paving, and marking the westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard from Rosemont Road to Thalia Road. The work will run from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening.

The project is expected to be completed by September 3, 2020.

The project is likely to produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise. Officials said that advanced warning signs will be clearly posted notifying drivers of any lane closures.

Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible. All scheduled work is weather permitting.

Virginia Paving is the contractor.

