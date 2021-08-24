Road improvement project on Seaboard Road in VB begins Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A road improvement project is set to begin Wednesday on Seaboard Road in Virginia Beach.

The project is set to begin on Seaboard Road from the intersection at Princess Anne Road (southbound towards the municipal center) to the intersection at Princess Anne Road (southbound towards Pungo).

The project is scheduled to be completed by September 13, 2021.



The work will include milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements. Hours for the project will begin at 7 p.m. each evening and end at 5 a.m.

Virginia Beach Public Works say the project will likely produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of lane closures. Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.