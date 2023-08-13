VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers should anticipate a closure of westbound Donna Drive at the intersection of southbound First Colonial Road for utility work, starting as early as Aug. 20.

Crews working on the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project will close westbound Donna Drive (heading in the direction of Hilltop) to through traffic.

A detour will direct motorists attempting to turn left onto Donna Drive from First Colonial Road to continue on First Colonial Road and turn left onto Village Drive.

Eastbound Donna Drive will remain open for access to businesses and residences.

Officials say, this work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.