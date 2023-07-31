Map of the area impacted by the road closure. (Photo provided by the City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hannibal Street at Country Club Circle in Virginia Beach will be closed for several years beginning Tuesday, August 1.

According to a news release from the city, the closure is due to the construction of the Bow Creek Stormwater Park.

The street will be closed to through traffic in order to safely facilitate the volume of material export for the project.

The Bow Creek Stormwater Park project will benefit the Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes neighborhoods.

These areas have experienced severe flooding. This project will be critical to mitigating the issue, which is blamed on low elevations coupled with increasing sea levels and increasing frequency of storms.

10 On Your Side has been following the progress of this project for years. Back in 2019, city engineers and private engineering firm Michael Baker announced the proposal to convert the 121-acre city-owned Bow Creek Golf Course into stormwater storage.

The concept is the additional pond storage for rainwater will help alleviate flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The city had been looking to make improvements to the area’s stormwater infrastructure since 2013, but after the flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, that damaged some 800 homes, the calls for a solution grew louder.

The closure will be in place until approximately July 2030.