Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Newtown Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Newtown Road at the intersection of Connie Lane Wednesday night.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The call came in reporting the incident at 6:37 p.m. on Newtown Road.
The person was struck by a white 2010 Ford sedan.
Police tweeted around 8:30 p.m. saying northbound and southbound lanes of the road would be closed from Daniel Smith Road to Baker Road.
The closure was expected to last about two hours from the time of the police tweet.
The crash is still under investigation.
