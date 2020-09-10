Rite Aid Flu shots now available in Virginia Beach, officials recommend getting it early

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Public health officials recommend getting the flu shot early this season as they project a major strain on the health care systems once the two viruses converge.

Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company is now offering seasonal flu shots to all age groups at locations throughout Hampton Roads.

If interested, they are also offering a Zoom interview with Rite Aid’s regional pharmacy leader, who can discuss the importance of early flu vaccinations this year, as well as provide guidance with preparing for flu season.

“Rite Aid has remained on the front lines helping communities during these challenging times, and our team of certified immunizing pharmacists are the whole-being health advocates customers can depend on for guidance this flu season,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid.

“Our trusted pharmacists are here seven days a week to offer a holistic approach to keeping our communities as healthy as possible, including insight into ancillary vaccines, as well as vitamins, supplements and wellness products that can support immunity and overall health.”

