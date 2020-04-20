Rite Aid expands on-site COVID-19 testing to several states including Virginia Beach location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rite Aid is expanding its on-site testings for COVID-19 across the nation including a location in Virginia Beach.

Starting Wednesday, April 22, Rite Aid, with the help of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has expanded its on-site COVID-19 testing to eight states and 24 locations including Virginia.

According to Rite Aid, the self-swab, drive-through testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and expected to conduct around 200 tests each day through online appointments.

This accounts for nearly 5,000 daily tests for COVID-19 in the nation.

Testing will be available at no cost to anyone who meet the criteria for testing as outlined by the CDC HERE.



Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

The self-swab nasal tests will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists in each store’s parking lot. Rite Aid officials are asking residents to remain in their vehicles “from the time they arrive and until they depart.”

These are the locations for testing:

Virginia Beach, VA: 2293 Upton Drive in Virginia Beach

Dover, DE: 200 Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna

200 Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna Boise, ID: 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian

3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian Grand Rapids, MI: 5995 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE in Kentwood

5995 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE in Kentwood Saginaw, MI: 4598 State Street in Saginaw

4598 State Street in Saginaw Central, NJ: 31 Mule Road in Toms River

31 Mule Road in Toms River Albany, NY: 1863 Central Avenue in Colonie

1863 Central Avenue in Colonie Akron, OH: 4053 South Main Street in Akron

4053 South Main Street in Akron Youngstown, OH: 713 North State Street in Girard

713 North State Street in Girard Erie, PA: 5430 Peach Street in Erie

5430 Peach Street in Erie Scranton, PA: 20 South River Street in Plains

