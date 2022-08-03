VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council cut the ribbon to their new chambers ahead of their first meeting in the new space.

City Council was the final “group” to move to the brand new $50 million City Hall that was completed earlier this year.

“This is the people’s house,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Take a look at this magnificent structure. We have to thank (former city manager) Dave Hansen and the team.”

The new City Council chambers are on the second floor of City Hall, not unlike in the old building.

Seating is now theater style with an overflow space if needed. There are devices for the hearing impaired and ADA-compliant podiums for public speaking.

For the first time, all City Council members, not just the mayor, have their own offices too.

The first formal meeting will be on August 9 at 6 p.m.