Reunited: Stolen service dog returned to her owner in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A week ago, things were looking pretty grim for Bobby Linville.

His van with his 8-month-old husky mix service dog inside had been stolen from a parking lot at the Oceanfront early in the morning June 12.

His dog, Baby Girl Blue, was nowhere to be found.

10 On Your Side met up with Linville Wednesday so he could tell his story and make a public plea for help finding his service dog, which provides him with emotional and physical support.

“I don’t care about my van. My boss owns a car lot, I can get another vehicle. A vehicle is a dime a dozen, but my dog, you can’t replace that. My dog was my right-hand man or woman, you know what I’m saying? Like, my best friend, my everything, I’m trying not to cry as we speak,” he said as he spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott on Wednesday.

But, the story has a happy ending.

On Friday, after a long week apart, the pair was reunited.

A Norfolk spokeswoman said Wednesday night that a local shelter had custody of the dog.

Linville and Baby Girl Blue met back up in Virginia Beach just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

(WAVY photo/Tamara Scott)



(WAVY photo/Tamara Scott)

