VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has put together a list of resources available for residents who have been impacted by the tornado that hit the Great Neck area of the city Sunday.

The city has also provided ways for others to donate or lend a helping hand to those who have been affected.

Tornado Resources

Great Neck Road text alerts

To get real time traffic and road closure updates, text GNROAD to 67283.

Non-Profit Help

Residents impacted by the tornado can call city-partner Crisis Cleanup at 757-276-8892 and the city will match their concern with a non-profit that can help.

Residents can also call 311 for non-profit assistance.

Reporting Property Damage

The city’s real estate assessor will begin processing abatements on buildings identified as destroyed and then will review those ID’d as having major damage.

Property owners can report tornado damage to the real estate assessor’s office at virginiabeach.gov/realestate or call 757-385-4601.

Permits and Rebuilding

Permit fees have been waived to allow residents of tornado-damaged homes to make repairs. The requirement for permits, though, has not been waived.

Contact the city’s planning department at 757-385-4211. Permits will be reviewed as quickly as possible.

The following do not require permits:

Replacing roof covering materials, siding and windows for single-family, two-family and townhomes.

Any work required to secure, shore up or temporarily weatherproof a structure may be done immediately

Debris & Waste Management

The city’s landfill and resource recovery center is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residents to drop off storm debris at no cost. Rules and restrictions here.

Donations

City is still organizing channels for residents and businesses to donate, but for now is asking people not arrive with unsolicited donations.

Private businesses wanting to donate food to city staff helping in recovery efforts should contact the Office of Volunteer Resources at 757-385-4722 or volunteer@vbgov.com.

Volunteering

People should not self-deploy until they have been contacted and given instructions. VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads is coordinating volunteers when/if the city requests them.

Impact and Resource Center

The center is located at 2521 Shorehaven Dr. with representatives from the city’s Department of Human Services onsite to help residents.

Stay informed

Monitor the city’s emergency site. 311 is also available 24 hours per day for questions and reporting non-emergency conditions. Find emergency preparedness information at ready.gov/severe-weather.