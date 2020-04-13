Resource database available for artists, museums impacted by COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department has put together a database for artists, museums and cultural communities impacted by coronavirus.

The database includes information about funding, emergency grants, impact surveys, and regional and national resources for artists, museums, and cultural communities. It can be viewed here.

The database will be updated as new information becomes available.

Those impacted can also send an email to the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department to help the agency identify additional resources: artsinfo@vbgov.com.

