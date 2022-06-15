VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new ride option for those wishing to visit the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach has partnered with Miami-based Freebee ride-share service to give residents and visitors to the oceanfront a new free public transportation option.



The move is part of the city’s Resort Area Mobility Plan (RAMP), which calls for enhanced shared mobility services in the resort area. Virginia Beach will fund the free ride service for a one-year pilot program.

Freebee currently operates a fleet of over 100 vehicles, serving over 25 communities throughout South Florida. Virginia Beach is the first location outside of Florida to provide the service.

Starting this June 17, residents and visitors can ride around the resort area in the comfort and luxury of the Freebee all-electric Tesla Model X vehicles, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



The pilot program service area is bounded by Atlantic Avenue in the east, Birdneck Road in the west, 42nd Street in the north, and General Booth Boulevard in the south.

To access the Freebee ride, follow these steps:

Download the Freebee mobile app

Request a pickup to your destination, and

Enjoy your FREE ride!

Download the Freebee mobile app available on the App Store or on Google Play.



Users in need of accessibility accommodations or who do not have a smartphone can call (855) 918-3733 to request a ride.

