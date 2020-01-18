Residents remember the Belvedere Hotel being torn down at VB oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A hotel that has been a favorite for decades, is no longer. 10 On Your Side was down at the Oceanfront where The Belvedere Hotel is being demolished.



Virginia Beach residents passing by the hotel on the boardwalk remember back to what this hotel used to look like.



“When we lived in the Midwest, we first came to Virginia Beach when I was a kid and the first place we came to stay was here at The Belvedere,, and it was wonderful!” said a Virginia Beach resident.



Now it’s being torn down. Earlier in the week, firefighters used the building for live burn training.



“I had just found out that the fire department was using it for training a few days ago and now its being razed,” said another resident.

Residents also think back to the coffee shop attached to the hotel.

“I’d workout on a Saturday morning and then come down here to the coffee shop, read the paper and have some breakfast.”



They tell 10 on Your Side it was a part of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that will be missed.

