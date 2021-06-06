3 residents displaced, dog found unconscious following high-rise fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters rescued a Siberian husky in a high rise fire in Virginia Beach on Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the initial call for the fire at 34th Street and Pacific Avenue came in just before 9 a.m. It broke out on the 15th floor of the building.

Dispatchers told 10 On Your Side that there were no injuries reported. Two adults and one child were displaced by the fire, but they were not home at the time.

One dog, a husky, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was carried down from the 15th floor by a Virginia Beach firefighter.

Fire crews resuscitated the pet and turned it over to animal control for further evaluation and treatment. The dog was originally listed in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

Great work by @VBAdoptablepets Animal Control and @VirginiaBeachFD to keep everyone safe today! https://t.co/ix5fJ3XgDi — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) June 6, 2021

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire started in the kitchen and was believed to have started on the stove, however an official cause has not yet been determined.

WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young